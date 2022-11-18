Dar updates President Alvi on Pakistan's economic, financial outlook

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar (right) in a meeting with President Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad, on November 18, 2022. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar called on President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday and discussed the overall economic and financial outlook of the country.



In a meeting held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the finance minister briefed the president on the various steps taken by the government to provide relief to the general public, particularly the underprivileged population and the flood-affected people.

Various matters concerning finance and the economy also came under discussion.

Earlier, Dar had reiterated the government’s commitment to successfully complete the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, during an online meeting with the IMF Mission's Chief for Pakistan, Nathan Porter.

The IMF Mission's chief expressed willingness to sympathetically view the targeted assistance for poor and vulnerable, especially flood affected people of Pakistan.