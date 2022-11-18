Dar updates President Alvi on Pakistan's economic, financial outlook

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar called on President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday and discussed the overall economic and financial outlook of the country.
In a meeting held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the finance minister briefed the president on the various steps taken by the government to provide relief to the general public, particularly the underprivileged population and the flood-affected people.
Various matters concerning finance and the economy also came under discussion.
Earlier, Dar had reiterated the government’s commitment to successfully complete the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, during an online meeting with the IMF Mission's Chief for Pakistan, Nathan Porter.
The IMF Mission's chief expressed willingness to sympathetically view the targeted assistance for poor and vulnerable, especially flood affected people of Pakistan.
KHRC's Martin Mavenjina claims it was clear Arshad Sharif’s shooters were “well trained over a long period of...
Lab-grown meat allows humans to consume animal protein without harming the environment
Joint risks from intensification of climate change will further aggravate Pakistan’s economic fragility, World Bank...
PTI chief Imran Khan who survived an assassination attempt during his party's long march says he still dreads another...
Airbnb which has a headcount of about 6,000 people, has no plans for layoffs unlike tech giants Meta, Amazon or Twitter
US State Department spokesman Vedant Patel says US will not let propaganda, misinformation affect bilateral ties with...