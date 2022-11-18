When Kate Middleton filed a harassment complaint

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton had in 2007 reportedly filed a formal complaint to the Press Complaints Commission (PCC) about a photograph of her that appeared in a British newspaper.



According to a report by Reuters on March 30, 2007, the picture shows Kate Middleton glancing over her shoulder as she walks along the street holding a coffee and was accompanied by a caption suggesting “stony-faced Kate” was about to scold William after he was allegedly pictured that month with other women.

Middleton’s complaint said the unsigned photograph was taken as a result of harassment.

William and Middleton, now husband and wife, and parents to three children, met when they were students at St Andrews University in Scotland.

Lawyers for Kate Middleton had previously written to the newspaper editors urging restraint and warning that one possible avenue was to complain to the PCC.

Later, Kate Middleton settled her harassment complaint against the newspaper following an apology and admission of error.