Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp responds to ‘nepo baby’ claim

Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp has recently lashed out at internet trolls for calling her a “nepotism baby” over the years.
“I’m familiar. The internet seems to care a lot about that kind of stuff,” she said in a latest interview with Elle magazine.
Lily-Rose, who is the daughter of Johnny and Vanessa Paradis, continued, “People are going to have preconceived ideas about you or how you got there and I can definitely say that nothing is going to get you the part except for being right for the part.”
The actress and model commented that it’s not easy to sustain oneself in the entertainment industry and required “lot of work”.
“The internet cares a lot more about who your family is than the people who are casting you in things. Maybe you get your foot in the door, but you still just have your foot in the door. There’s a lot of work that comes after that,” explained the 23-year-old.
Lily-Rose found it “weird” that people “reduce somebody to the idea” that they are only there “there because it’s a generational thing. It just doesn’t make any sense”.
The actress expressed disappointment that she never heard discussions about her “male peers being referred to as a nepo baby”.
“I just hear it a lot more about women, and I don’t think that it’s a coincidence,” she added.
