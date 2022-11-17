Things got a bit awkward between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping during a chat on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia's Bali when the latter accused Trudeau of "leaking" their talks to the papers.

In a brusque exchange caught on camera, Xi was heard telling Trudeau on Wednesday through a translator, at the closing session of the G20: "Everything we discussed has been leaked to the papers, that is not appropriate. And that was not the way the conversation was conducted."

The Canadian Prime Minister was then heard responding cordially, "In Canada, we believe in free, and open, and frank dialogue and that is what we will continue to have. We will continue to look to work constructively together, but there will be things we will disagree on."

After Trudeau's response, the two shook hands and went separate ways, with Xi maintaining his demeanour of a smiling but disappointed headmaster, and saying, "That's great, but let's create the conditions first."

Trudeau said Wednesday he had discussed with President Xi Jinping the issue of Chinese interference in Canadian affairs on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali.

Ottawa has in recent weeks accused the Chinese government of interfering with its democratic institutions and judicial system, after years of strained relations between the two countries.

"I have raised the issue of interference with our citizens," Trudeau told a news conference on the Indonesian resort island.

Trudeau met Xi on Tuesday, the first face-to-face dialogue between the two leaders since 2019.

He said he told the Chinese leader, who last month secured an historic third term, "it is important to be able to have a dialogue about this".

Canadian federal police said on Thursday they were investigating so-called police stations set up illegally by China in the North American country.

Trudeau also said last week China was playing "aggressive games" after Canadian broadcaster Global News reported on a "clandestine network" of federal election candidates funded by Beijing.

"It's extremely important we continue to stand up for the things that are important for Canadians," Trudeau told reporters.

He said he also highlighted "areas of mutual concern and geopolitical challenges" in his talk with Xi, including the war in Ukraine and tensions on the Korean peninsula.

China's foreign ministry declined on Wednesday to confirm any details of the conversation between the two leaders. Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said she had no information when asked about the meeting.

