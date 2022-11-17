Ansel Elgort split from longtime girlfriend Violetta Komyshan confirmed

Ansel Elgort and his longtime girlfriend Violetta Komyshan have gone their separate ways after being together for almost a decade.

Komyshan recently confirmed to E! News that she is currently “single.”

The dancer, 26, was attending Thierry Mugler: Couturissime event honouring the new exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum on November 15, 2022.

When asked about how she is finding the dating world, she told E!, “I think it's fun.” As far as her advice to other single women, Violetta advised, “Focus on your work and your passions. I'm 26, so right now is the age to push ahead and focus on that—on yourself.”

The update on the former couple's relationship status comes nearly one year after the pair made their last red carpet appearance together for the New York City premiere of his film, West Side Story.

Rumours of their breakup first surfaced in 2020, when Komyshan deleted most of the photos of the Baby Driver actor from her Instagram following allegations that Elgort had sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl, named Gabby.

Elgort, however, had denied all claims of sexual assault. In a statement shared on his Instagram account, he denied claims but admitted that when he was 20, he had a “a brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship” with Gabby, via People Magazine.

According to the outlet, in the since-deleted Tweet, the woman, who also appears to have deleted her account, claimed that she was sexually assaulted by Elgort shortly after her 17th birthday. (The age of consent in New York is 17.)

The former pair first met when they were both attending LaGuardia, a prestigious performing arts high school in New York City. They began dating in 2012 and were together for almost a decade.