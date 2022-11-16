BTS’ J-Hope to take solo stage for MAMA Awards 2022: Deets inside

BTS member J-hope will be holding Mnet Asian Music Awards 2022 stage with his first-ever solo stunning performance.

On November 16, Soompi reported that the show's chief producer confirmed in a press conference that BTS star J-hope would be holding a solo stage performance at the upcoming MAMA awards.



Yoon Shin Hybe said that "Being the first BTS member to release a solo album, [J-Hope] received high praise in Korea and abroad as he expressed honest personal stories and new growth. J-Hope’s solo stage will be revealed on the broadcast for the first time at the MAMA Awards."

"BTS’s MAMA performances have always been legendary, and we have heard that J-Hope is practicing hard to once again create a performance that goes down in MAMA history.” the chief producer continued.

The upcoming awards ceremony will be held in Osaka’s Kyocera Dome in Japan on November 29 and 20.