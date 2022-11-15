Punjab reconstitutes JIT to probe assassination attempt on Imran Khan

LAHORE: The Punjab government has reconstituted the joint investigation team (JIT) tasked with probing the assassination attempt on the life of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad for a third time.
According to a notification issued by the Punjab government, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, has been appointed as the convener of the JIT.
In addition to this, the provincial government also appointed Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan Syed Khurram as the JIT’s member, along with Assistant Inspector General of the province’s investigation branch Ehsanullah Chauhan.
Other members of the JIT include Superintendent of Police Potohar Rawalpindi Malik Tariq Mehmood and SP Counter-Terrorism Department Naseebullah.
Sources stated that CCPO Lahore Dogar has been appointed as the JIT’s head at Imran Khan’s suggestion.
It should be noted that Dogar — the cop who remains at the centre of the federal and provincial government's feud — was suspended by the federal government as CCPO Lahore with immediate effect on November 5.
The development came a day after an angry mob of PTI supporters staged a protest demonstration outside the Governor House in Lahore against the attack on Khan.
Dogar, however, challenged Centre's decision in the Lahore High Court, after which the Federal Services Tribunal declared his suspension “against the law”.
