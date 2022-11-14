 
Alessandra Ambrosio wows in plunging green dress as she steps out for brunch in Mexico

Jamie and Alessandra were together for a grand total of 13 years

By Web Desk
November 14, 2022
Alessandra Ambrosio looked charming as she cut a stylish appearance during a lavish brunch in Mexico on Sunday.

The legendary model, 41, supermodel slipped her sensationally svelte figure into a satin green plunging dress with cut-out detail on her waist, flaunting her incredible figure.

The Brazilian was looking fabulous in a beautiful as she put more glamour to her look her a pair of cream heels while posing up a storm in a slew of sizzling snaps.

Alessandra styled her long brunette locked up in a neat bun and flashed her dainty gold drop earrings. 

Photo credits: DailyMail
The Victoria Secret's Angel sported bronzed makeup which looked stunning with her natural features, teamed with a glossy pink lip.

She was invited out to brunch by Insurance Company Vivir es increíble and shared a photo of her healthy choice with her 11.5 million followers.

The smoldering supermodel shares her two children Anja, 14, and Noah, 10, with her ex-fiance Jamie Mazur who co-founded RE/DONE.

Jamie and Alessandra were together for a grand total of 13 years and were even engaged before their eventual split in 2018.