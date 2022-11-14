Alessandra Ambrosio wows in plunging green dress as she steps out for brunch in Mexico

Alessandra Ambrosio looked charming as she cut a stylish appearance during a lavish brunch in Mexico on Sunday.
The legendary model, 41, supermodel slipped her sensationally svelte figure into a satin green plunging dress with cut-out detail on her waist, flaunting her incredible figure.
The Brazilian was looking fabulous in a beautiful as she put more glamour to her look her a pair of cream heels while posing up a storm in a slew of sizzling snaps.
Alessandra styled her long brunette locked up in a neat bun and flashed her dainty gold drop earrings.
The Victoria Secret's Angel sported bronzed makeup which looked stunning with her natural features, teamed with a glossy pink lip.
She was invited out to brunch by Insurance Company Vivir es increíble and shared a photo of her healthy choice with her 11.5 million followers.
The smoldering supermodel shares her two children Anja, 14, and Noah, 10, with her ex-fiance Jamie Mazur who co-founded RE/DONE.
Jamie and Alessandra were together for a grand total of 13 years and were even engaged before their eventual split in 2018.
