Dream Kardashian celebrates 6th birthday in lavish butterfly-themed bash

Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream Kardashian celebrated her 6th birthday with an extravagant butterfly-themed bash, organized by the Kardashian-Jenner family members.

Rob, who shares Dream with ex Blac Chyna, celebrated her birthday on Friday. She turned 6 on November 10.

The celebration was thrown by Dream’s family members, including aunt Khloé Kardashian and grandma Kris Jenner, who shared glimpses from the occasion on social media.

"Welcome to Dreamy’s butterfly 6th birthday extravaganza," Khloe said in a video shared on her Instagram Story.

In the clip, the Good American founder showed off fans everything from balloon-archway decorations adorned with butterfly streamers to a three-layer cake with butterfly-shaped fondant.

One IG Story clip showed Dream and her cousin – Khloé’s 4-year-old daughter, True, dressed up in head-to-toe Fendi. The little munchkins were seen dancing to hits including the Tones and I’s Dance Monkey and Fergie’s Fergalicious.

Meanwhile, mom Blac Chyna, 34, shared an IG Reel with a sweet note reading, “Happy 6th birthday to my beautiful daughter Dream mommy loves you.”