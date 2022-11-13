Shadab Khan becomes Pakistan’s highest T20 wicket-taker

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan on Sunday rewrote history after he broke legendary Shahid Afridi's record to become Pakistan’s highest wicket-taker in the T20 format of the game with 98 wickets to his credit during the World Cup 2022 final clash against England.
Shadab Khan surpassed Shahid Afridi after he dismissed England's Harry Brook in Sunday's T20 World Cup final match against the team in Melbourne.
After getting a crucial wicket in the finale of the mega tournament, Khan is being lauded as an elite bowler for the team.
He equalled Afridi's 97 wickets and became the joint-highest wicket-taker during the Green Shirts' clash with Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval.
The 24-year-old got his 97th wicket after playing 82 matches. Today's match was his 84th. Afridi, on the other hand, surpassed Umar Gul's record of 85 wickets in 98 appearances for the format.
Gul stands third on the list and is followed by Saeed Ajmal who has also taken 85 wickets during his T20 career. Haris Rauf, meanwhile, takes the fifth position with 70 scalps.
Babar Azam, who played for Karachi Kings in last six PSL seasons, bids adieu to the franchise and joins Peshawar Zalmi
Will stick to playing strategy for final against England, says skipper Babar Azam
Starring with both bat and ball, 24-year-old all-rounder Shadab Khan helped energise Pakistan's flagging campaign at...
England skipper Jos Buttler says there was "huge amount of excitement" for final at Melbourne Cricket Ground
Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik move to Karachi Kings in Platinum and Diamond categories, respectively; Babar Azam joins...
India's T20 squad will start undergoing major transition in coming days, with senior players including Rohit, Kohli...