Shadab Khan becomes Pakistan’s highest T20 wicket-taker

Pakistan's Shadab Khan celebrates the wicket of India's Axar Patel during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on October 23, 2022. — AFP

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan on Sunday rewrote history after he broke legendary Shahid Afridi's record to become Pakistan’s highest wicket-taker in the T20 format of the game with 98 wickets to his credit during the World Cup 2022 final clash against England.

Shadab Khan surpassed Shahid Afridi after he dismissed England's Harry Brook in Sunday's T20 World Cup final match against the team in Melbourne.

After getting a crucial wicket in the finale of the mega tournament, Khan is being lauded as an elite bowler for the team.

He equalled Afridi's 97 wickets and became the joint-highest wicket-taker during the Green Shirts' clash with Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval.

The 24-year-old got his 97th wicket after playing 82 matches. Today's match was his 84th. Afridi, on the other hand, surpassed Umar Gul's record of 85 wickets in 98 appearances for the format.

Gul stands third on the list and is followed by Saeed Ajmal who has also taken 85 wickets during his T20 career. Haris Rauf, meanwhile, takes the fifth position with 70 scalps.