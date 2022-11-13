Ashley Tisdale gets candid about her new drama based on her married life: 'It's Incredibly Scary'

Ashely Tisdale opens up about her upcoming TV project inspired by marriage to Christopher French.

On November 10, Ashley Tisdale took to her Instagram story and revealed that she is starring in CBS comedy Brutally Honest which is loosely based on her married life.

According to People, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum shared that the movie is about how a couple's life changes once they have kids, and it comes from her own experience.

"It's, like, incredibly scary that this show is based off of me and my husband's relationship and having a baby — and how that changed ... all those conversations," the actress shared.

She continued, "It's so scary because it's so vulnerable, but also, when I look back at these arguments and fights that we've been in — just stuff that we go through — it's really funny."

Speaking further about her upcoming drama, Tisdale added, "It's real life s--- that's gonna be in this."

Tisdale's last role was in 2020 series Carol's Second Act. The 37-year-old actress revealed that she's been "asked so many times" about her return to acting.

She said, "It's just amazing when you kind of take a step back. The last couple years have just been so creative and inspiring. My daughter inspires so much of everything going on in my life. And my relationship truly inspired this show, so I am just so excited."

Tisdale tied the knot to French in 2014. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Juniper Iris, in March 2021.