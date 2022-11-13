Charles III’s first birthday as King to be celebrated next week

The British monarch's birthday is celebrated twice in a year - one as actual birthday and second as official one - as per royal tradition.

King Charles, the Britain's new King, is expected to keep to the tradition of celebrating twice because his birthday is in the cold, dark winter – November 14, to be specific.



According to Buckingham Palace, “official celebrations to mark the Sovereigns’ birthday have often been held on a day other than the actual birthday, particularly when the actual birthday has not been in the summer.

The festivities will start at 11 a.m. (6 a.m. ET) with a special rendition of “Happy Birthday” by the band of the Household Cavalry at Buckingham Palace. The palace is where Charles was born in 1948, when his grandfather, King George VI, was still on the throne.



That performance will be followed at midday by a 41-gun royal salute from the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery in nearby Green Park. The Band of the Scots Guards will then perform another rendition of “Happy Birthday.” An hour later, the Honourable Artillery Company will fire a 62-gun salute over at the Tower of London.

The new monarch lives at Clarence House, so we can expect well-wishers to congregate there, hoping for a glimpse of the monarch and maybe even a walkabout to mark his very first birthday as sovereign.

