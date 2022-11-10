Eng vs Ind: England choose to bowl first in T20 World Cup finalist decider

England have opted to bowl first against India in the second semi-final of T20 World Cup 2022 being played at the Adelaide Oval today (Thursday).
The winning side in the clash between the world no 1 and 2 teams will take on Pakistan, the first finalist in the T20 World Cup champions decider on Sunday.
Today, Phil Salt and Chris Jordan have replaced injured Dawid Malan and Mark Wood for England. Meanwhile, India are unchanged for the clash.
"Another opportunity for us to come out and play the way we've been playing through the tournament. Important to hold your nerve," Indian captain Rohit Sharma said at the toss.
Meanwhile, England skipper Jos Buttler admitted that "the dimensions here [Adelaide] are a little different", which is why it will be important for the England team to "adapt quickly".
Earlier, Buttler said while speaking at a press conference, that he doesn't want to see a Pakistan vs India final and they will try their best to spoil Men in Blue in today's clash.
"Look, we certainly don't want to see an India and Pakistan final. So we will try and do everything we can to make sure that doesn't happen," said Buttler in a pre-match press conference.
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh.
England: Jos Buttler (c/wk), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid.
