50 cent reignites feud with Madonna over latest TikTok video

50 cent is back at his feud his Madonna as he criticised the Queen of Pop over her seductive social media posts.

The rapper, 47, posted a screenshot of a story talking about Madonna’s latest TikTok video where she stared into the camera and mouthed the lyrics to Keem’s song, Vent.

The writer’s headline read that Madonna was using “rap music for clout” and dubbed it “pathetic” and “disturb[ing].”

“[eye emoji] I told y’all grand ma [sic] was on bulls–t! like a virgin at 64 LOL,” 50 Cent, 47, captioned the screenshot on Saturday, before hashtagging his own alcohol brands.

The Like A Prayer hitmaker caused a stir last week with her video, which saw her mouth lyrics including, 'Have you ever been punched in your m------------g face? What you say, oh you haven't? Alright, wait!'



The singer put on a busty display in a lace corset atop a sheer black top. She posted a far more risqué video to her TikTok, where she danced around in her lace bra, high-waist underwear, and twerked for the camera, via DailyMail.

This isn’t the first time the 50, real name Curtis James Jackson III, has commented on the Vogue crooner.

In December 2021, the rapper mocked Madonna after she posted a sexy selfie and called him out for his comment. She shared a 2003 photo of herself posting affectionately with the rapper on her Instagram Story.

“Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend,” the Material Girl wrote in text overlapping the image. “Now you have decided to talk smack about me! I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult.”

50 Cent also went after Madonna in June when he compared one of her risqué photos to aliens. “I hope she didn’t make her kids take this picture. LOL at 63 somebody tell her to chill out please,” he captioned the photos at the time.

50 Cent initially apologised for hurting Madonna’s feelings, saying he “did not intend to” do so. However, it didn’t seem to have settled the feud as Madonna slammed his apology for being insincere.