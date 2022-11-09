Kim Kardashian teases Kanye West with rival Drake song on social media

Kim Kardashian has sent fans in a tizzy with a special nod to Kanye West's rap rival on her latest social media update.
The 41-year-old diva turned to her Instagram to promote her new SKIMS alongside a song from rapper Drake.
The mother-of-four captioned her photo: "Put her Skims on, now she actin' like she Kim," as she reference to the song More M's
Commenting on the post, fans were quick to brew up a romantic link in between the two.
"See Drake is helping with that advertising," one noted.
"New romance? I think so!" added another.
"Kanye is going to lose his s**t," a third wrote.
"Kanye [is] in shambles," quipped another.
