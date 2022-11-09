 
By Web Desk
November 09, 2022
Kim Kardashian teases Kanye West with rival Drake song on social media

Kim Kardashian has sent fans in a tizzy with a special nod to Kanye West's rap rival on her latest social media update.

The 41-year-old diva turned to her Instagram to promote her new SKIMS alongside a song from rapper Drake.

The mother-of-four captioned her photo: "Put her Skims on, now she actin' like she Kim," as she reference to the song More M's

Commenting on the post, fans were quick to brew up a romantic link in between the two.

"See Drake is helping with that advertising," one noted.

"New romance? I think so!" added another.

"Kanye is going to lose his s**t," a third wrote.

"Kanye [is] in shambles," quipped another.