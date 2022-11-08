Meghan Markle, Prince Harry enjoyed Indian food on 'tandoori' date night

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry set out on a date night in California

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex set out of their Montecito home and headed to a restaurant in Ojai.

An onlooker told HELLO!: "They came in - just the two of them - and it was very impromptu, no reservations, very low key.

"They loved the food - the naans are made in house, they take two days to make from scratch, in an imported Tandoori oven.

“The chef even makes his own ghee.

"Everyone said they were really great, and they had a very pleasant time," the noted.

The couple's date night comes amid reported plans of leaving Montecito to move to a similar, posh neighbourhood.