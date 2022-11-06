Kate Middleton fuels pregnancy rumours with her latest appearance in stunning red outfit

Kate Middleton added fuel to pregnancy rumours with her appearance at Rugby League World Cup Quarter Final on Saturday after taking over official role from Prince Harry.

The Princess of Wales looked gorgeous she wore long red dress for her latest outing to congratulate the England men and women's teams for their respective wins.

Prince William's wife was seen covering her tommy under the red coat as she met players in the ground after the match. The International Business Times (TIBT) cited an insider claiming that Kate is expecting her fourth baby, and she and Prince William had told about pregnancy to Queen Elizabeth before she died on September 8.

Kate donned a bespoke £2,990 coat with a burgundy knit, pleated skirt and £420 pearl earrings. She held an umbrella to protect from the rain, styling her brown hair in her signature loose waves.



Princess Charlotte's mom appeared to be the guest of the match as she captured all the attentions with her chic appearance. Kate attended her first match since succeeding Prince Harry as patron of the Rugby Football League.



The mother-of-three, 40, in talks with female players during the match, said: 'I've loved watching the game. It's really exciting, it's so fast paced. It's been really exciting, the atmosphere as well.'



She told players: 'It's amazing to see the women's game being played at the same time, alongside the men's game. I'm so in awe of all of you, you're running day jobs as well as training, as well as family life and things like that, it's extraordinary. You juggle everything.'