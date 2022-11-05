Anushka Sharma pens down heartfelt note for Virat Kohli: 'I chose your best angles’

Anushka Sharma pens down a heartfelt note Virat Kohli: 'I chose your best angles’

Anushka Sharma and Virat Koli never fail to give major couple goals and often grab all the attention with their cute posts on social media.

On the occasion of her husband Virat's birthday, Anushka posted a bunch of pictures and also gave a glimpse of their daughter, Vamika and wrote a heartfelt note, "It’s your Birthday my love, so obviously, I chose your best angles and photos for this post, Love you in every state and form and way."

Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 Aanand L Rai film, Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

This also marks her first film after the birth of her daughter Vamika whom she and Virat Kohli welcomed into their lives in 2021 as per PinkVilla.

Chakda ‘Xpress is slated to release on Netflix on 16 December 2022.