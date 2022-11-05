Spice Girls to get together for Geri Horner's 50th birthday party

Spice Girls are all set to reunite at the 50th birthday party of Geri Horner on Saturday night including Victoria Beckham.

According to a report by Daily Mail, Ginger Spice along with her husband Christian Horner are hosting her postponed bash at their Oxfordshire home.

If the reports are to be believed, the group, which also includes Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, will be seen together for the first time since the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics.

Previously, an insider spilled to The Sun, "It's going to be an amazing night. It's a seated, black tie do and the theme is Timeless Elegance.”

“Loads of Geri and her husband Christian’s celeb pals will be there and, excitingly, Geri is inviting all the Spice Girls - including Victoria,” the source added.

"The girls can't wait to reunite and the plan is for all five of them to sing Happy Birthday and get up on stage to join Geri for a number - possibly Wannabe.

"One of the girls turning 50 is a massive deal — they all want to mark the occasion in style, and reuniting after a decade seems the perfect time," the media outlet revealed.

Geri postponed her birthday party in September in respect of Queen Elizebeth II's passing.