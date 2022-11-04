Arjun Kapoor appreciates Janhvi Kapoor performance in 'Mili'

Arjun Kapoor appreciates Janhvi Kapoor's performance in her film, 'Mili'

Janhvi Kapoor's latest movie Mili was released in theatres today and the actress has been receiving a lot of love from his family, friends and fans.



Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram, and penned a heartfelt message for Janhvi with throwback pictures of their Childhood.

The actor of Ishaqzaaday shared an unseen childhood picture with Janhvi along with the poster of Mili and wrote, "You continue to make me prouder @janhvikapoor! Your growth as an actor, as a star is phenomenal… And you are just getting started which is really, really exciting!!! You are brilliant in #Mili - what a spine-chilling act! I wish it does phenomenally well and you get all the love that you truly deserve. Love you lots! and dropped two heart emojis."

Reacting to his post, Janhvi commented, “Love you (red heart emoji)" and Maheep Kapoor dropped a red heart emoji.



On the other hand, one of Arjun's fans wrote, “Every words from you is absolutely true sir (clapping emojis)…#waise behen kiski hai

Taking to Instagram Janhvi's sister Khushi and aunt Maheep asked their fans to watch Mili, Khushi Kapoor shared and wrote, "It's Milli day today!!! So proud of you (red heart and pleading face emojis) miss you so much @janhvikapoor."

Maheep Kapoor added a poster of Janhvi's film and wrote, “@janhvikapoor you are BRILLIANT!!!!” In the bottom, she wrote, "MUST WATCH #mili in theatres 4th November"

The film also stars Sunny Kaushal alongside Manoj Pahwa in lead roles.