Kim Kardashian shows off her style credentials as she steps out in NYC

Kim Kardashian showed off her style credentials as she stepped out in New York City on Wednesday night.

The beauty mogul, 42 looked incredible in a sporty red coat and oversized black sunglasses as she headed to dinner, it appeared to be taken inspired by the beloved animated character Elastigirl

Underneath the outerwear, she sported a skintight black bodysuit with pointed-toe heels.

Photo credits: DailyMail

The SKIMS founder covered her famous curves in the coat, which had black and white accent stripes.

She was accompanied by close friend Olivia Pierson as they dined at the swanky Zero-Bond restaurant and sipped her sister Kendall Jenner's 818 tequila.



