Arjun Kapoor wishes Shanaya Kapoor on 23rd birthday, calls her 'future of the Kapoor Khaandaan'

Arjun Kapoor wished his cousin Shanaya Kapoor a happy birthday on Instagram and referred to her as the 'future of the Kapoor khandaan' in his message, according to Hindustan Times.



Shanaya Kapoor turned 23 on November 2, 2022, and celebrated her special day with actor Ananya Panday and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda which was captured by the paparazzi.

Her cousin Arjun Kapoor posted a childhood picture of them in which he held her in his arms and wrote a cute birthday wish in the caption.

Arjun wrote, "Posting this picture to point out that we may be older, but you’re always a baby to me. Here's wishing a very Happy birthday to the future of the Kapoor khandaan, @shanayakapoor02.”

Shanaya is soon to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's film Bedhadak in which she stars alongside Lakshay and Gurfateh Pirzada. The first look posters of the film are revealed and the shooting for the film will begin next year, as per Karan Johar.

