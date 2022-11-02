Abhishek Bachchan writes heartfelt birthday note for wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is celebrating her 49th birthday today, and her husband Abhishek Bachchan writes a heartfelt note on the occasion of the actress's birthday.



He took to Instagram and shared a monochromatic picture of Aishwarya and wrote, "Happy Birthday, wifey! Love, light, peace and eternal success."





While Zoya Akhtar commented with red heart emojis, Atul Kasbekar wrote, “The forever gorgeous one.”

Bipasha Basu commented as well as she wrote, “Happy birthday, pretty woman!” One fan wrote, “Happy birthday to the most beautiful woman in the world."

Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan is gearing up for the release of Breathe: Into The Shadows season 2, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 9.