Kate Middleton felt threatened by Meghan Markle?

Kate Middleton had to change her strategy when Meghan Markle came into the royal fold after wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.



The Princess of Wales, as per royal expert, allegedly felt threatened by the popularity of the former Suits actress.

The author of 'The New Royals' Katie Nicholl claims in her book: "The Cambridges had already signalled their intention to be more than 'ornamental royals' and had, along with Harry, made a huge success of their mental health campaign Heads Together. But Meghan was the 'breakout star' of the foursome.

Nicholl added that “She was polished, passionate and funny, using all her TV-honed skills to present her case."

According to the author, "that was a wake-up moment for William and Kate when they realised that Meghan was very impressive, very confident and very capable."

The mother-of-three allegedly realised the need to 'up her game' to surpass Meghan's popularity after Meghan's entry to the palace.

Whatever, Kate has won hearts with her dynamic personality and people friendly activities.