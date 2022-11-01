'Pathaan' scheduled for release on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Report

Shah Rukh Khan completed 30 years in the Hindi film industry. The superstar conducted an Instagram Live where he spoke about Pathaan.



Shah Rukh Khan is to turn 57 on November 2, 2022. The actor could release his next film Pathaan's teaser on his birthday. Fans have already started trends on Twitter.

There is no official confirmation has been there about the same from Shah Rukh Khan.



In this movie, Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will be seen in the lead roles, with John Abraham appearing in a cameo.

For the unversed, the pan-India project will be released on January 25, 2023.



Apart from Pathaan, he will also be featuring in Dunki and Jawan, which are also scheduled to be released in 2023.