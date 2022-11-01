Nicola Peltz, Victoria Beckham feud became ‘more complicated’ after PFW show

Tensions between Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham increased after they reunited at the fashion designer's Paris Fashion Week show.

An insider close to the family spilled to Heat Magazine what actually went down at the headline-making event.

“In Paris, Nicola and Victoria greeted one another with averted eyes,” the source said. “They all made a fuss over Brooklyn while Nicola was the awkward elephant in the room.”

“Brooklyn had hoped this was a turning point, and that it was just a matter of getting Nicola there for peace to be restored. Of course, it’s not that simple,” the insider added.

The outlet shared that the fashion show did help the family in relieving the tensions but the source said that “it made things more complicated" as Nicola refused to join her in-laws for Christmas after the show.

Ever since their reunion, the Transformers actor thinks that she has done “her part” in squashing the rumours and now the Victoria and David Beckham “owe her one.”

Meanwhile, Victoria and David failed to react or comment on any of the posts shared by Brooklyn and Nicola on their three-year relationship anniversary on social media.