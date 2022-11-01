King Charles seeks ‘passionate’ gardens manager at Buckingham Palace

King Charles put out advertising for a £40,000-a-year gardens manager at Buckingham Palace.

As per the ad, the new monarch has been looking for someone who is “passionate about plants” and is willing to work at the palace for 39 hours a week.

The ad, posted on the royal website, reads: “As Gardens Manager, you'll be responsible for the maintenance and presentation of the Buckingham Palace Gardens to an exceptional standard. “

“You'll take pride in watching thousands of people enjoying them at garden parties,” the ad added.

Meanwhile, it has been reported recently that Charles and Camilla won’t be moving into Buckingham Palace for at least three years.

The Sun reported that the couple will continue to live in Clarence House as the insider spilt the beans: “Refurbishment is very far behind schedule but the Monarch should be living at Buckingham Palace.”

“It's the heart of the monarchy in London, otherwise it risks becoming just a tourist attraction.

"We effectively have a king without a palace to live in," the insider added.