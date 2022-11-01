Prince Edward takes on ‘inspiring’ role to support ‘future endeavours’

FileFootage

Prince Edward excitedly announced his new role as the patron of Reading Rep Theatre on November 1.



Queen Elizabeth II’s youngest son said: “Reading Rep is rapidly becoming an essential part of the arts scene in Reading for three really good reasons.”

“It is creating pathways to the performing arts for young people, regardless of background; it is introducing new audiences to the performing arts through its outreach and access activities, and it is a space providing an alternative venue for creative and production talents to hone their skills,” he continued.

“I look forward to helping with reinforcing this theatre’s inspiring work in the local community and to supporting its future endeavours,” Prince Edward added.

Founding Artistic Director of Reading Rep, Paul Stacey expressed being privileged to have welcomed the HRH The Earl of Wessex.

"His Royal Highness has shown incredible support for arts and culture and his recognition and support of Reading Rep and the work we do both on stage and in the community is humbling.

"We are excited to work with HRH in forwarding our shared goals and aspirations for art and culture in Reading,” she said.