Janhvi Kapoor says working on 'Mili' affected on her mental health

Janhvi Kapoor shot for Mili, inside a freezer that was built by the film's team for 20 days in a minus 15-degree temperature.
The actress is all set for her first survival thriller, Mili releasing this Friday, and she told how the month-long film shoot affected her physical and mental health.
In the film, she plays a girl who gets trapped inside a storage freezer for hours.
She recalled the experience, "I remember it (film) taking a genuine toll on my mental health because I would come back home after wrapping up shoot and I would go to sleep and dream that I was still in the freezer. I fell ill and I was on severe painkillers for two-three days and even the director was unwell."
She further added, "If you spend 15 hours of your day in a freezer in a closed environment crying for the majority of the day, sometimes with a rat that keeps nibbling your fingers, it is not glamorous for sure."
According to Hindustimes, it is Janhvi's first professional collaboration with her father Boney Kapoor.
