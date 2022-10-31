Priyanka Chopra meets Vishal Bhardwaj for new collaborations during India visit: Report

Priyanka Chopra shared on Instagram that she is coming back to Mumbai after three years.



During this trip, Priyanka decided will do a lot of personal and professional commitments, which will include hearing a few scripts as well.

According to Pinkvilla PeeCee will be meeting filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj and Sanjay Leela Bhansali for discussing possible collaborations during her visit.

A source close to the development informs that "Priyanka’s association with Vishal Bhardwaj and Sanjay Leela Bhansali goes back a long way, and they have been meaning to collaborate for another project for a long time now. The directors have also shared a few ideas and stories with Priyanka, and she will be meeting them during this trip to take the conversations forward.

However, this isn’t a very long trip and her plan is to accommodate as much as she can during this visit."

While Priyanka and Vishal have earlier worked together on 7 Khoon Maaf and Kaminey.

Further, Priyanka Chopra has already committed herself to Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.