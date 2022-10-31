Priyanka Chopra to finally return to India after three years

Priyanka Chopra, who was in the US for years, now is coming back to India after almost 3 years.
Earlier today, the actress shared a picture of her boarding pass and wrote, "Finally...going home. After almost 3 years."
Priyanka said, "Every state in India has its own written and spoken language, which means different alphabets, clothing, attire, foods, and holidays. So it's like going to a new country every time you cross the border in India. Every time I go back home, I make sure I take time to do a bit of a holiday and travel."
Looks like PeeCee has returned to India to kick off the prep for her film, Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the lead. However, she has not officially announced it yet.
According to PinkVilla, this will be her first trip after the birth of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' birth.
