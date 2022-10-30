Meghan Markle has ‘two sides’ to her personality in ‘fractured’ family

file footage

Meghan Markle seems to have ‘two different sides’ to her personality, as per British reality TV star Rachel Lugo, who dished out her thoughts about the royal family in a new interview.



Talking to The Daily Star recently, Rachel opened up about how she felt about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who infamously left the royal family behind for a life in Hollywood in 2020’s Megxit.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire star shared how she wishes for Prince Harry to mend his feud with older brother Prince William, saying, “I just hope the two brothers become close again because something could happen at any time and it's just very sad when families become fractured, there's not much you can't talk through, and apologise for.”

She followed this up with her thoughts on Meghan, who has long been blamed for Harry and William’s rift, and said, “"I stay very impartial to that because no one ever really knows because you can't tell what the press are saying whether it's right.”

“There are always two sides, we all loved her when she was in Suits and it's almost like that was a role she was playing and she was then put into the other role with the family,” Rachel added.

The reality star also recalled a conversation she had with her son about Prince Harry getting snubbed at his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September.

Rachel shared, “I said to him what are your thoughts on Harry not wearing his uniform at the Queen's funeral and we both agreed it was a real shame because he's done two tours of Afghanistan and he's earned the uniform and the right to wear it.”