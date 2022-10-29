Katrina leaves her fans stunned in pink saree

Katrina Kaif is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Phone Bhoot which is slated to release on November 4.

The actress leaves her fans stunned with vibrant colour of saare and she shared pictures of her new look.

Kat is seen in the a pink coloured saare with a golden border, she paired her saree with a lime green blouse her bangs looks nice on her and funky sneakers which she wore under her saree.

She shared the picture on instagram and captioned it as, "Ragini’ s day out #phonebhoot."

Taking to her comments section, her Phone Bhoot co-star Ishaan Khatter wrote, “Fringini is back”.

Katrina Kaif will be next seen in the upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot along with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, which is slated to hit the theatres on November 4, this year.