Man jailed for pretending to be female gynaecologist, receiving private photos

(Representational) Image shows a jail room.— Unsplash

A Malaysian man who pretended to be a female gynaecologist on Facebook and tricked several women into sending him private photos has been arrested and sentenced to jail in Singapore, reported CNN.

Ooi Chuen Wei, 37, was found guilty on Wednesday and has been imprisoned for three years and four months.

Wei used a fake Facebook account to get in touch with women and asked them to fill out surveys that included personal questions regarding respondents' genitalia.

In the last four years, Wei managed to fool at least 38 women and received more than 1,000 photos and videos.

The investigation started after a woman grew suspicious of Wei and filed a police complaint against the profile. When the authorities raided his home and arrested him, he confessed to the crime, CNN quoted court documents.