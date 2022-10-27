Lili Reinhart may not be ‘invited back’ after slamming Kim Kardashian

Lili Reinhart thinks she might not be able to return to the Met Gala this year, given her cryptic comments about Kim Kardashian.

“That was fun,” Reinhart told the W Magazine in an interview published October 26. "But after going again this year, I don't think I'll be invited back. I said a certain something about a certain person in a certain dress."

The Riverdale star had made a comment about Kim Kardashian post Met Gala. Kardashian had revealed that she lost 16 pounds to fit into the Bob Mackie-designed dress Marilyn Monroe wore when she sang ‘Happy Birthday Mr. President’ to John F. Kennedy in 1962. The SKIMS founder had detailed her preparations to Vogue during her red carpet appearance. “I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein.”

Following her comments, Reinhart took to her Instagram stories to call out the reality TV star. The 26-year-old called Kim’s preparations ‘problematic’ for young girls struggling with their body image.

“To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is other-worldly disgusting,” wrote Reinhard in her stories.

“Please stop supporting these stupid, harmful celebrities whose entire image revolves around their bodies," she wrote. "I am not generally an angry person but I swear to god, the toxicity of this industry sometimes really gets to me.”

Lili, with 28.5 million followers on Instagram, has spoken many times about her own mental health and anxiety issues, and her fans love her honesty. While the actress may or may not be invited back to the Met Gala, she has no regrets over what she said.

“I have always wanted to stand for something,” she explained. “And while I don’t like it if one comment by me turns into 17 articles in People magazine, I never overthink what I post. It has to be a true representation of how I feel. And I would say that whether I had 100 followers or 100 million.”