VIDEO: UK PM Rishi Sunak's partying doppleganger shocks internet

The internet has spotted a doppelganger of the new UK prime minister Rishi Sunak who has made headlines for being the youngest and the first prime minister of colour in Britain.

A video that shows a man dancing at a party in Ibiza is going viral as the man has a strange resemblance with the young PM. While some thought he looked like cricketer Ashish Nehra, most agree he looks like "ravishing Rishi".

The Ibiza club is famous for hosting several celebrities but did not report having Sunak at any party. The owner of the O Beach Club tagged Sunak in an Instagram post, saying Sunak was "campaigning for votes".

"Trying to win the Ibiza crowd over today campaigning for votes," the caption read.

"This guy has got too many moves to be Rishi Sunak," a user said.



"Is that actually him?" several people commented.

"Two feet too tall," a user noted.

"He is socialising with common people," another joked.