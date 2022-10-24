Kim Kardashian says she will remember her 42nd birthday ‘forever’

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has extended gratitude to all his fans, friends and family for sweet birthday wishes.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star celebrated her 42nd birthday in Los Angeles after high winds in Las Vegas forced her to cancel first day of festivities there on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram simultaneously, Kim Shared her stunning photo from the birthday party and said, “Thank you so much for the birthday wishes. This weekend I had an overwhelmingly beautiful amount of love from so many people reaching out and it really made me smile so much.”

“The flowers, the dinner the almost Vegas trip all was so so special and I will remember this birthday forever.”

She also shared a glimpse of her birthday bash with pals in Insta stories.