One of the world's most fascinating libraries in Dubai

A child meeting Pepper, a humanoid storytelling robot.— Mohammed Bin Rashid library via CNN

Dubai is known to be one of the world's most luxurious places in the world with towering skyscrapers, luxury hotels, and glitzy shopping malls, to mention a few things.

The centre of capitalist excess now has one of the world's best libraries called the Mohammed Bin Rashid library which is shaped like an open book.

The library which opened in June does not only have books and cabins and ports for laptops. There is also an exhibition space where first-edition books and rare manuscripts are displayed.

External design of the library.— Mohammed Bin Rashid library via CNN

The building is free to visit for both locals and tourists. However, the tickets need to be reserved in advance, reported CNN.

The new library cost approximately $272 million to build, joining the list of other world-class libraries like London’s British Library and Egypt’s Bibliotheca Alexandrina.

Named after Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the construction for the library began in 2016, announced by the man himself.

There are more than 1.1 million digital and printed books in the gigantic building located on Dubai Creek in Al Jaddaf. Visitors have access to over six million dissertations as well as 73,000 musical scores and 35,000 printed and digital international journals.

While the building looks like an open book, the design is inspired originally by a "rehl" that is used to hold the Holy Quran.