Long march date to be disclosed next week: Imran Khan

Former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan (L) adressing a press conference along with Senator Azam Swati in Islamabad on October 23, 2022. — YouTube Screengrab via Geo News Live

ISLAMABAD: PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan Saturday said the date for the much-awaited long march will be disclosed either on Thursday or Friday.

Addressing a press conference flanked by Senator Azam Swati, Khan warned the coalition government against making attempts to stop the long march, adding that even if he is arrested party workers and supporters will not stay silent.

The Ministry of Interior had filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking orders restraining Khan from creating a law-and-order situation in line with the party’s proposed long march to Islamabad. However, the five-member bench of the apex court rejected the request to issue an interim order for stopping the PTI’s planned long march.



More to follow…