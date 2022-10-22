Long march date to be disclosed next week: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan Saturday said the date for the much-awaited long march will be disclosed either on Thursday or Friday.
Addressing a press conference flanked by Senator Azam Swati, Khan warned the coalition government against making attempts to stop the long march, adding that even if he is arrested party workers and supporters will not stay silent.
The Ministry of Interior had filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking orders restraining Khan from creating a law-and-order situation in line with the party’s proposed long march to Islamabad. However, the five-member bench of the apex court rejected the request to issue an interim order for stopping the PTI’s planned long march.
More to follow…
Cabinet Division issues notification following Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's approval
Rana Sanaullah pays tribute to the ECP over its verdict in the Toshakhana reference against Imran Khan
PM Shahbaz says ECP delivered justice in Toshakhana case; says Imran used PM's post as source of personal income
Three major arteries leading to Islamabad have been blocked by district administrator to avoid untoward incident,...
The PTI senator was taken into custody last week by the Federal Investigation Agency for tweeting against the army...
Imran Khan indulged in corrupt practices, ECP rules in unanimous verdict; Khan disqualified from running for political...