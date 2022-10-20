PTI long march: SC warns both sides against violating law, constitution

— SC website

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Thursday said all the national political leadership should refrain from violating the law of the land as well as the constitution, otherwise there would be consequences.

“Ours (judiciary) is not a political role,” CJP Bandial said during the hearing of the government's contempt petition against PTI Chairman Imran Khan, seeking orders restraining Khan from creating a law-and-order situation in line with the party’s proposed long march to Islamabad.

Advising the Attorney General for Pakistan to read the reports of the security agencies, the CJP said political wars should be fought but in the streets.

“You want to avoid a war in the streets, so de we,” the CJP said adjourning the court till Wednesday, October 26, 2022 adding, "If something comes up in the meanwhile, we will take needed measures".

The petition was filed by the Interior Ministry on October 13, requesting contempt of court proceedings against the former PM, under Article 204 of the Constitution for flouting and disregarding the orders of the apex court passed on May 25, 2022, on the petition filed by the Islamabad High Court Bar Association.

In its petition, the federal government told the apex court that the PTI chief is making announcements of marching towards Islamabad, which was a violation of a court order.

“Imran Khan is making announcements to attack Islamabad,” says the plea. It urged the Supreme Court to direct the PTI chief to ensure the implementation of its orders related to protests and sit-ins.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial with Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, and Justice Sayyed Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi as members took up the plea for hearing.



At the outset of the hearing Attorney General of Pakistan, Ashtar Ausaf Ali presented his arguments in the case.

The government's lawyer told the court that on its May 25 order, the law enforcement agencies had confined themselves to the Red Zone after which PTI supporters started pelting stones at the law enforcers and resorted to violence in the federal capital.

Recalling the events, the AGP said that it was decided that the PTI leadership will sit with the government and finalise the protest plan. But despite assurances from the party, Imran Khan directed workers to reach D-Chowk, he added.

Khan called his workers to converge on D-Chowk despite assuring the court he would not do so during the proceedings, the AGP recalled. The Srinagar Highway was opened for traffic on the court’s order. The PTI had asked for the Parade Ground but the workers thronged the D-Chowk on the contrary, the AGP added.



“…workers headed towards the Red Zone and then clashes broke out with law enforcement agencies. Protesters vandalised public and private properties,” the AGP said adding that the PTI’s lawyers were in contact with the party leadership during the proceedings that led to the Supreme Court’s May 25 order.

Ausaf also read out the Supreme Court's May 25 order before the five-member bench. “The order forestalled us from apprehending [PTI] workers. It directed the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Inspector General Islamabad and the interior ministry to submit reports.





More to follow...