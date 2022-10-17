How much did govt spend on Imran Khan's May long march?

A policeman fires a tear gas shell towards supporters of Pakistan´s former prime minister Imran Khan, during a protest rally in Islamabad on May 25, 2022. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The federal government spent over Rs337 million to ensure peace and maintain the law and order situation in Islamabad during PTI's "Azadi March" in the last week of May this year, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah revealed Monday.

Law enforcement agencies were engaged to ensure peace during former prime minister Imran Khan-led party's protest amid political drama and violence across the country, particularly in Islamabad on the directions of Sanaullah.

Khan gave a six-day ultimatum to the PML-N government to dissolve the assemblies and announce an election, indicating an end to the party’s much-touted "Azadi March".

The expenditures — to curtail PTI's demonstrations in the capital — were presented during a session of the National Assembly on Monday after the Islamabad Police's chief commissioner submitted a report by the federal capital's Inspector General Police.



According to the report, expenses incurred on the rented containers and vehicles, tear gas, food and drinks, etc.

Here are the details of the expenses: