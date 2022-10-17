How much did govt spend on Imran Khan's May long march?

ISLAMABAD: The federal government spent over Rs337 million to ensure peace and maintain the law and order situation in Islamabad during PTI's "Azadi March" in the last week of May this year, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah revealed Monday.
Law enforcement agencies were engaged to ensure peace during former prime minister Imran Khan-led party's protest amid political drama and violence across the country, particularly in Islamabad on the directions of Sanaullah.
Khan gave a six-day ultimatum to the PML-N government to dissolve the assemblies and announce an election, indicating an end to the party’s much-touted "Azadi March".
The expenditures — to curtail PTI's demonstrations in the capital — were presented during a session of the National Assembly on Monday after the Islamabad Police's chief commissioner submitted a report by the federal capital's Inspector General Police.
According to the report, expenses incurred on the rented containers and vehicles, tear gas, food and drinks, etc.
|Account
|Expenses
|Vehicles, containers (taken on rent)
|217,010,351
|Tear gas and other related items
|31,596,624
|Food and drinks
|47,892,770
|Miscellaneous
|40,590,000
|Total
|337,089,745
PTI Chairman Imran Khan's bail has been approved till October 31 against surety of Rs100,000
Imran Khan wins six out of seven NA seats, while the PPP manages to clinch victory in only two constituencies
As per unofficial results, Musa’s opponent — PTI’s Mehar Bano Qureshi — stands second with 59,993 votes
After reclaiming multiple seats in the by-polls, PTI secretary-general says decision-makers should realise their mistake
Ghulam Ahmad Bilour refuses to accept by-election result and announces to move court against alleged rigging
Most complaints were about workers of political parties clashing and other minor issues, says ECP