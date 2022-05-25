Azadi March: Police use tear gas to disperse PTI workers at Lahore’s Batti Chowk

LAHORE: The police resorted to tear gas shelling to disperse PTI workers at Lahore’s Batti Chowk when they removed barriers placed to block the routes ahead of the party’s planned “Azadi March” towards Islamabad.



The PTI’s Lahore chapter had asked its workers to gather at the Batti Chowk today from where they were to depart for Islamabad.

The party workers gathered at the intersection and clashed with the police when they removed barriers after which the police fired tear gas shells in order to clear the area.

Meanwhile, in a social media message former federal minister Hammad Azhar announced that he has reached Batti Chowk.

According to Geo News, all the entry and exit points of Lahore have been sealed to stop the PTI workers ahead of the march while raids were conducted at the residences of the party leaders during which Senator Ijaz Chauhdry and Mehmoodur Rasheed were arrested.

Lahore Police have also said that arms were recovered from a local PTI leader when a police party raided his residence in the provincial capital.

More to follow...