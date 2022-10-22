Release date of Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl 2' changed: Report

The release date of 'Dream Girl 2' has been preponed and now the film will hit the screens on June 23, 2023.



For those unversed, the reason behind the changings the date is that producer Sajid Nadiadwala has requested Ektaa R Kapoor to not release Dream Girl 2 on the same day when his movie is to release, and she accepted his request.

Earlier, the film was set to release on June 29. But Ekta requested Sajid Nadiawala’s film Satya Prem Ki Katha to release on the same date. Therefore, she decided to prepone the date of her film from June 29 to 23.

Very rarely do see producers making way for each other but Ektaa R Kapoor who is known for her rock-solid friendships came forward in support of her old friend and producer Sajid Nadiadwala."



Ayushman and Ananyahave collaborated for the very first time together on screen.

As per Pinkvilla, directors promise Dream Girl 2 to be a laugh-riot with a good dose of comedy.

Sharing the teaser, Ayushmann wrote, "Apki Dream Girl phir se aa rahi hai, miliye Pooja se 29th June 2023 ki Eid par."