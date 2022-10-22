‘The Crown’ trailer shows William looking nervous as Charles-Diana marriage breaks down

The Crown soared fans’ anticipation around season 5 of the show with a sneak peek into Timothee Sambor’s portrayal of Prince William who struggles while his parent’s marriage breaks down.
Netflix unveiled a promotional video of the upcoming season, slated to hit the streaming platform on November 9, to portray the family smiling outside a house as cameras flash in their face.
The 12-year-old William, standing next to Prince Harry, was seen struggling to put a smile on for the media while Prince Charles and Princess Diana enter a challenging time in their marriage,
Meanwhile, the royal editor at Vanity Fair, Katie Nicholl told ET: “I think this series is going to be [a] quite uncomfortable viewing, not just for [Queen Consort] Camilla and [King] Charles but also for William and Harry.
"Scenes leading up to their mother's death are going to be very, very uncomfortable for them."
The expert further noted: “This is a period that they had to live out so publicly. We heard Harry talk about the very real impact it's had on his life, and William as well.”
