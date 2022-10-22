Netflix and Mattel sign a deal for a Barbie Interactive Special

Netflix and Mattle have signed a long-term deal to bring more Barbie content to the streaming giant, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Barbie: Mermaid Power is one of the latest offerings to stream on Netflix, with the new movie featuring the Malibu and Brooklyn versions of Barbie Roberts up in a new Mermaid-themed story.

According to the outlet, the first project to kick off from the Mattle-Netflix deal will be an interactive special, Epic Road Trip. Mattel Television will produce the series and specials based on the popular Barbie line, along with non-exclusive titles for other outlets.

Epic Road Trip will follow Barbie “Malibu” Roberts, Barbie “Brooklyn” Roberts, Ken and Skipper as they take a cross-country road trip to find homes for shelter animals — but a potentially life-altering opportunity also awaits them in New York. Viewers will be able to shape the story via interactive elements, with more than 100 decisions and 500 possible story combinations.

“Barbie: Epic Road Trip further strengthens Barbie’s ability to inspire, empower and entertain kids on a global level,” said Fred Soulie, senior VP and general manager of Mattel Television, in a statement.

“We’ve been consistently expanding the presence of Barbie on the ever-growing streaming landscape through episodic series, long-form movies and specials, digital gaming, YouTube short-form content, and now, our first-ever interactive special. We couldn’t be more excited by this new era of Barbie content and for audiences to involve themselves with Barbie as they never have before.”

Executive producers on Barbie: Epic Road Trip are Fred Soulie and Christopher Keenan, Mattel Television Senior VP of Global Content. Ann Austen is a co-executive producer and lead writer. Aury Wallington is a writer, and Conrad Helten is the series director.