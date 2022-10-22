Katrina Kaif finds 'best thing' in hubby Vicky Kushal 

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kushal took all the limelight by setting the couple-goals and sharing the cute picture with hubby Vicky.
However, the couple has not shared the screen yet, and fans are waiting to see their chemistry on screen.
In an event of Photo Booth, actress spilled beans about her hubby, Kaif said that Vicky is an extremely chilled person, “We talk a lot, we have a lot of conversations about work. We also make a lot of fun out of each other,”
Further, she said “I think the best thing about Vicky is he doesn’t take himself seriously. And everything about his process is so effortless. There is no strain. there is no stress,”
Moreover, Vicky helped Katrina prepare for the role by taking part in the readings, where he handled her co-star Vijay Sethupathi’s role. “It was a three-page scene with big dialogues. I was reading it, but I wanted to rehearse it off the page. So Vicky asked ‘should I do Vijay’s lines?’ and I said yes. So he took the page, read it twice, and put it down. And he did the entire scene, I promise you, with not a mistake, without looking at the script.”
The actress of Tiger movie is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot.
Kareena Kapoor is being trolled for saying that her role in ‘Jab We Met’ helped Indian rail revenue
Hareem Shah's family sources say she is currently in Turkey with her husband and both are living happily married life
China is generating electricity from the sea and we have yet to decide how old Dua Zahra is, states Yasir Hussian's...
Zain Qureshi says they are trying to find out who printed the picture on the poster and the reason behind it
Shah Rukh Khan in a live interactive session opened up on the friendly bond with Salman Khan
Preity Zinta treats fans as she shares picture with Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rani Mukerji and Madhuri