PTI to challenge Toshakhana case ruling against Imran Khan in court

PTI leaders Asad Umar (left) and Chaudhry Fawad Hussain talk to journalists during a press conference in Islamabad, Pakistan, on March 29, 2022. — PID

ISLAMABAD: The PTI has announced to challenge the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision against Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

PTI General Secretary Asad Umar, reacting to the ECP decision, said that the party is approaching the IHC today against the decision. "PTI will file a petition today," he said.

On the other hand, enraged over the ECP verdict, senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry called it a "shameful" decision which is an attack on the institutions of Pakistan.

The ECP, in a consensus verdict, disqualified on Friday former prime minister Imran Khan and ruled that the PTI chairman is no more a member of the National Assembly.

The ECP stated that Khan submitted a false affidavit and found involved in corrupt practices.

Speaking to media persons after the verdict, Chaudhry said that the commission had given the verdict they had hoped for. "They are only targeting Imran Khan," he said.

The PTI leader said that the ECP and its members are not competent enough to make this decision. "Who are you [ECP] to take this decision?" he questioned.

"I ask the people of Pakistan to take to the streets for their rights. PTI and the nation reject this decision," he added.

