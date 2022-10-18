Amitabh Bachchan's film 'Uunchai': Trailer out now

Film 'Uunchai' also features actors Parineeti Chopra and Neena Gupta in vital roles

Amitabh Bachchan's film Uunchai's trailer has been released today (October 18, 2022).

The makers released the trailer on YouTube. The description beneath the trailer read: “Embark on the journey of a life time with #Uunchai for the sake of lifelong friendships! Cheer on this trio as they leave their cozy Delhi lives to trek to Everest Base Camp. Why? Because Friendship was their only motivation.”

Sooraj Barjatya’s directorial film Uunchai would give the viewers a sneak peek into the world of friendship, warmth, family and adventures.

The film features: Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta and Sarika in the lead roles.



As per IndiaToday, Uunchai is slated to release all over the world on November 11, 2022.