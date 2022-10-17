Parineeti Chopra's 'Code Name Tiranga' flops at the box office

Code Name Tiranga, a recently released movie starring Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu, continued to have a poor box office performance on its third day of release, according to IndiaToday.
As per reports, the film managed to earn merely INR 25 lacs at the box office on Day 3 which takes its total tally to INR 80 lacs within three days of the release.
Considering the performance of the film, it has been labelled as a flop and will soon be pulled out of theatres. The film clashed with Ayushmann Khurran's Doctor G which collected INR 15 crore at the box office in the same timeframe.
Code Name Tiranga features Parineeti playing the role of an undercover RAW agent. The film is written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and stars Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sandhu, Sharad Kelkar, and Shefali Shah in the lead roles
