Miriam Margolyes reveals Robbie Coltrane's cause of death?

Robbie Coltrane died at 72, but the reason for his death is still unknown. However, the Scottish actor's co-actor Miriam Margolyes gives some hint: he put on too much weight.
As per Mirror, Harry Potter's Professor Sprout Miriam opened up on how devasted she was by the news of Coltrane's demise.
"I didn't know he was ill. He just put on too much weight, stupid boy! He was aware of that, I used to wag my finger at him," she noted.
"He was a very fine actor and a delightful man - he was huge in stature and personality and also in heart," she added.
"I just feel furious that he has died, such a waste. He was exceptional and I am really sad."
The 81-year-old further adds, "He had a heart of gold, he was kind and sweet. All the good things were light, but the bad things he harnessed for his work. He is irreplaceable."
The Harry Potter and James Bond actor passed on Friday, leaving his millions of fans and friends heartbroken.
